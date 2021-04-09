Sologenic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00002976 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $362.17 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00744900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.33 or 0.98348771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00712803 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,541 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

