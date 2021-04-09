SONM Market Cap Reaches $26.84 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One SONM coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $1.47 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONM has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

