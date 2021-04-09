Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Down 0.2%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 5,122 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.