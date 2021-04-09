Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 3,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$23.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

