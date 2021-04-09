Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $63.46 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

