Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 807 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $196.54 and a twelve month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

