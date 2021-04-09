Sowa Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,714. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

