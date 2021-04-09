Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. 14,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

