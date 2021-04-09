S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $414.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.69.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.10. 66,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $262.95 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,920,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

