SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.68

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.68 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 97,827 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.28.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

