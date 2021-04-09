Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0094

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $121,659.89 and approximately $533.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00623146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040283 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.