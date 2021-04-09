SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SparksPay has a market cap of $36,054.10 and approximately $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011503 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,744,463 coins and its circulating supply is 9,654,021 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

