Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$3.96. 20,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,408. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.37.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

