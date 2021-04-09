SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

