SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,016,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.14. 28,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $59.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.