SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 3.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.