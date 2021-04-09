SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

XBI stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

