SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Stake Boosted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,117,000.

XHE stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,758. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $130.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16.

