SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.67% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $40,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22,071.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

