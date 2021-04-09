Spectiv (SIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.