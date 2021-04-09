Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00323002 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.