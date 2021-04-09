Spectrecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00323002 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

