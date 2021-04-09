Spence Asset Management Buys 756 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 7.9% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $375.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

