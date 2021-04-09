Spence Asset Management Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spence Asset Management decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 6.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

ROKU opened at $369.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.67 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

