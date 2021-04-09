Spence Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up about 3.3% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,720 shares of company stock worth $37,796,038. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $296.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

