Spence Asset Management Has $16.84 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Spence Asset Management decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 4.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.40 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock worth $136,426,728. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

