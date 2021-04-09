Spence Asset Management Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the period. Inovalon accounts for 5.2% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Inovalon worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 748.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309 over the last ninety days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

