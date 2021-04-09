Spence Asset Management Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 3.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $874.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $831.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $558.61 and a 12-month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

