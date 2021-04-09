Spence Asset Management Purchases 1,370 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.50.

NYSE TYL opened at $437.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.51 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,202,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

