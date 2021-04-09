Spence Asset Management Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 6.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $524.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.03 and its 200-day moving average is $521.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.