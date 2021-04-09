Spence Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 6.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.95 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.79 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.99 and a 200 day moving average of $476.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

