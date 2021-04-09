Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $115.25 million and $466,217.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

