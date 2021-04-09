Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

