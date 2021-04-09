Spheroid Universe Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $422,483.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00306505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.00764426 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,970.72 or 1.01246502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.05 or 0.00753802 BTC.

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 66,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

