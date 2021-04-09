Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 74% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

