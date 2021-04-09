SPINDLE Market Cap Achieves $637,380.72 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $637,380.72 and $595.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,401.87 or 1.00025322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00458323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.00327705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00779898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00115858 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

