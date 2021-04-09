Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $12,260.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £122.60 ($160.18) and last traded at £122.20 ($159.66), with a volume of 15171 shares. The stock had previously closed at £119.50 ($156.13).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £113.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

