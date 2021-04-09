Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11,337.69

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £113.38 ($148.13) and traded as high as £120.10 ($156.91). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £119.50 ($156.13), with a volume of 91,102 shares.

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The business has a fifty day moving average of £112.68 and a 200 day moving average of £113.38. The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

