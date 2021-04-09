Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.50 and last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

