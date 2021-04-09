Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

Shares of SPI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.80 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 198,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.40 ($2.32).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

