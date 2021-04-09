Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $77.64 million and $671,831.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1,735.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014233 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00139683 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

