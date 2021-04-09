Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.01 on Friday, hitting $675.79. 292,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $648.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $674.62 and a 200-day moving average of $622.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

