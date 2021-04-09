Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 571,597 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 714.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,597 shares during the quarter. Checkpoint Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

