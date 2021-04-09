Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,274,250. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

