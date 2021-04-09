Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,262.00. 14,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,080.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,823.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

