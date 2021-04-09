Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $143.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

