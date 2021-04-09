Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 1,519 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

EFAV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 484,621 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

