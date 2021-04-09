Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 4,632 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 253.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $483.67. 16,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,158. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.07 and its 200-day moving average is $417.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

