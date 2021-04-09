Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,423. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

