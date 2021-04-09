Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 5,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

